Monday's injury roundup: Darren McFadden returning?

Published: Nov 26, 2012 at 12:33 PM
Gregg Rosenthal

The Oakland Raiders haven't had a lot of good news in a while. Neither have running back Darren McFadden's fantasy owners. You can probably guess where this is going.

Raiders teammates expect McFadden to play this week against the Cleveland Browns, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. We'd still like to see McFadden complete a full week of practice as he recovers from his high ankle sprain, but things are looking up.

Here are the other injury stories we tracked on Monday:

  1. The Chicago Bears placed starting guard Lance Louis on injured reserve, but the Chicago Tribune reports that fellow starter Chris Spencer's knee injury isn't serious. Both injuries came in the Bears28-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
  1. Philadelphia EaglesMichael Vick and LeSean McCoy sat out Monday night's 30-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles as both continue to recover from concussions. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffererd a rib cartilage injury against the Eagles, and rookie defensive tackle Fletcher Cox hurt his tailbone. Both will have CT scans on Tuesday.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers guard, first-round draft pick David DeCastro, was activated off injured reserve. Tackle Marcus Gilbert (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.

  1. Arizona Cardinals center Lyle Sendlein is out for the season, reports Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, after suffering a torn MCL in a 31-17 loss to the St. Louis Rams. The Cardinals' offensive line might not be that good now.
  1. The Dallas Cowboys' defense might have hit the tipping point with linebacker Bruce Carter (elbow) heading to injured reserve in the wake of the team's 38-31 loss to the Washington Redskins.
  1. The Cowboys sound a lot more hopeful this week that running back Demarco Murray (foot) will return to action, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
  1. The Browns might not have Brandon Weeden under center against the Raiders. The 29-year-old rookie suffered a concussion in the final minutes of the Browns20-14 win over the Steelers, and coach Pat Shurmur said he's doesn't know if Weeden will be ready to play.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey expects running back Maurice Jones-Drew (foot) to sit out another week.

  1. San Francisco 49ers return man Kyle Williams' rough 12 months continue. He's out for the season after tearing his ACL in a 31-21 win over the New Orleans Saints.
  1. Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener (shoulder) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, according to coach Bruce Arians.
  1. New York Giants backup running back Andre Brown broke his leg in a 38-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers and was placed on injured reserve. It's time for first-round pick David Wilson to step up.

