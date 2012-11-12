Around the League

Monday injury roundup: 49ers optimistic on Alex Smith

Published: Nov 12, 2012 at 11:49 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It was unfortunately a heavy week for concussions in the NFL. That will keep some big names sidelined in Week 11. Here's our day-after injury roundup.

  1. Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson will miss "Thursday Night Football" with a concussion. C.J. Spiller will carry the load for the Bills.
  1. The Philadelphia Eagles didn't announce Nick Foles as their starting quarterback for this week's match against the Washington Redskins just yet, but they may has well have. Eagles coach Andy Reid confirmed that Vick had a "significant" concussion and it looks like he'll be out at least a week.
  1. San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh was more optimistic about quarterback Alex Smith's status. He said Smith was "doing much better," which bodes well for his status for the big "Monday Night Football" game against the Chicago Bears.
  1. Bears coach Lovie Smith was less effusive talking about Jay Cutler's concussion. Smith says the team is "hoping" Cutler would be ready to play next week against the 49ers, but he wasn't sure.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a right shoulder injury in the team's 16-13 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Roethlisberger was initially diagnosed with a sprained shoulder, according to a team source, NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer reported. The team is awaiting MRI results and should know more on Tuesday.
  1. The Kansas City Chiefs officially placed defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey on injured reserve before the Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, likely ending his run with the Chiefs.
  1. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram indicates that Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray is likely to miss the Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns because of his foot injury.
  1. Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden remains in a walking boot. Fox Sports Insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported Sunday that McFadden would miss 2-4 weeks. That makes McFadden very questionable for Week 11's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts placed starting cornerback Jerraud Powers (toe) on injured reserve.
  1. Starting Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kenyon Coleman is out for the season with a torn triceps.
  1. Greg Jennings (groin) didn't practice Monday as the Green Bay Packers returned from their bye. He's expected to miss at least a week or two more of action, including Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. The Packers placed right tackle Bryan Bulaga (hip) on injured reserve.
  1. The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out running back Maurice Jones-Drew (foot) once again for Week 11 against the Houston Texans.

