Momentum building for Baker Mayfield to be Browns' top pick

BEREA, OHIO -- It was relatively quiet early at the Browns' facility Thursday morning -- the calm before the storm that will crest in the evening when the team leads off the 2018 NFL Draft with the first overall pick. The rolling momentum parallels that of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who just weeks ago was nowhere on the radar to be the No. 1 overall pick but could very well end up being so just after 8 p.m. ET.