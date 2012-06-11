Mohamed Sanu signs with Bengals, agent says

Financial terms of the standard four-year contract signed by the receiver were not disclosed. As the 83rd overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Sanu's contract is expected to include a signing bonus of $563,252.
A three-year starter at Rutgers, the 6-foot-1, 211-pound Sanu is a big, physical receiver who caught 210 passes for 2,263 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 653 yards and nine touchdowns during his 38-game career.
Sanu has the size and strength to do the dirty work in traffic and could be an immediate starter opposite Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green, the team's first-round pick in 2011.
"Mo has been impressive in the work he's been able to do with us thus far, and of course it's great to have this step accomplished," Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said in a press release. "He can play a big role for us this year."
With Sanu signing, third-round defensive tackle Brandon Thompson is the Bengals' lone unsigned draft pick.