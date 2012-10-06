Mohamed Massaquoi, Travis Benjamin ruled out for Browns

CLEVELAND -- Browns wide receivers Mohamed Massaquoi and Travis Benjamin will miss Cleveland's game Sunday against the New York Giants because of hamstring injuries.
Both players sat out practice all week and the Browns downgraded them on their final injury report Saturday before facing the defending Super Bowl champions.
Greg Little and rookie Josh Gordon will likely start Sunday, with Jordan Norwood working as the slot receiver.
It will be the first career start for Gordon, who has seven catches for 93 yards in four games. Browns offensive coordinator Brad Childress said Gordon, who was taken in the second round of the NFL supplemental draft, had a strong week of practice.
Also, rookie running back Trent Richardson traveled with the team to New York after missing practice Friday to be with his girlfriend while she was in labor.
