Mohamed Massaquoi, Jacksonville Jaguars strike deal

If anything positive came out of last season's 2-14 debacle in Jacksonville, it was the steady development of two young Jaguars receivers, Cecil Shorts and Justin Blackmon. With almost nothing on the roster behind the duo, the team isn't finished adding pass-catchers.
The Jaguars on Friday agreed to terms with former Cleveland Browns wideout Mohamed Massaquoi, according to the team's official site. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the deal as a two-year contract worth up to $4.7 million with in-reach incentives.
Massaquoi was a hot-and-cold act during his four years in Cleveland, where he started 43 games but never topped his 34-catch, 624-yard rookie season of 2009. He started just five games for the Browns in 2012 after battling concussions and a variety of injuries.
When healthy, Massaquoi has flashed sparks as a downfield target, but he figures as nothing more than a third or fourth option in Jacksonville, where he'll compete for snaps with Jordan Shipley, Taylor Price and a handful of project players behind Shorts and Blackmon.