Mock NFL draft: Will a quarterback go in first round?

For teams in desperate need of a quarterback -- and there are quite a few -- the 2013 NFL Draft might not be for you.
NFL.com released its first mock drafts Tuesday, and the first round doesn't appear nearly as fertile following a year in which four quarterbacks came off the board in the first 22 picks, including guys named Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III.
Don't expect a similar run this April at Radio City Music Hall. Though NFL.com's Bucky Brooks and Josh Norris both have West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith going No. 1 overall, one AFC executive told NFL.com's Albert Breer that no quarterback is a lock at this point.
"There's a very good chance none go (in the first round)," the exec said. "I don't know who the top one is -- total crapshoot. Geno (Smith)? (Matt) Barkley? (Mike) Glennon? (Landry) Jones? It's a toss-up."
Barkley is perhaps the most intriguing name here. Brooks and Gil Brandt see Barkley going No. 7 to the quarterback-famished Arizona Cardinals. Our four other experts -- Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Norris and Breer -- don't have Barkley in the top 32.
For the record, it has been 17 years since a quarterback wasn't selected in the first round. Tony Banks was the first quarterback off the board in the 1996 draft, going 42nd overall to the St. Louis Rams.