MJD sprains ankle in Jaguars' loss; X-rays negative

Running back Maurice Jones-Drewleft Sunday's game with a sprained ankle in the second quarter versus the Oakland Raiders. He did not return, and the Raiders won 19-9.
Jones-Drew was seen having his left ankle re-taped on the sideline just before halftime. Jaguars coach Gus Bradley announced after the game that X-rays were negative, and The Florida Times-Union reported Jones-Drew would have an MRI. He managed just 27 yards on 10 carries before the injury.
The injury left Jacksonville without three of its top four offensive weapons, as Jones-Drew joined tight end Marcedes Lewis (calf) and wide receiver Justin Blackmon (suspension) on the sideline.