MJD ready to move on if Jaguars don't want him back

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back turns 29 in March and is coming off the worst statistical season of his career. This is not the ideal time for him to hit free agency, but that's exactly what's about to happen.
When Around The League caught up with the three-time All-Pro on Wednesday at Radio Row, we asked what was the percentage chance he returns to Jacksonville.
"I don't really know what the percentage is," he said. "Obviously, I would love to end my career there but that's not necessarily up to me anymore.
"What I can control is how I work this offseason getting back ready. We'll see how it plays from here. All this uncertainty, it's kind of exciting to see what opportunity and doors open. We'll see when that time comes."
Given his age and the underwhelming current state of the Jaguars, we asked if it even made sense for him to return.
"For me, that's where I started at. I always want to finish there," he said. "I don't know if they feel the same way I do. We'll see; there's no hard feelings. I enjoyed my career there up to this point. If I'm able to finish, that'd be awesome. If not, there will be another opportunity somewhere else and be able to get somewhere to play and enjoy that experience there."
You get the feeling Jones-Drew held out following his monster 2011 season out of fear of this exact scenario. He's unsure if his current team still wants him and he didn't put enough good tape out there this season to make himself an attractive option on the open market.
