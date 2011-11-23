Mixed reaction greets news of Chiefs claiming Orton

The Kyle Orton move doesn't mean much in the broad scheme of things, at least if you view it in the prism of the AFC playoff picture. The Chiefs are two games back in the division and, at this point, a non factor regarding the wild-card chase. You can't expect Orton to start vs. the Steelers on Sunday. So, that said, if the Chiefs fall to a solid Pittsburgh team, they'll drop to 4-7. Meanwhile, the 6-4 Raiders face a Chicago team with Caleb Hanie starting for the first time in his career. There's a very good chance that, after this weekend, Kansas City is three games back with five to play. Barring something out of the ordinary, I don't see the Chiefs being relevant come the postseason. Also of note: The Chiefs have one of the toughest schedules in the league over the next six weeks.