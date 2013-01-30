Around the League

Mitch Ross says NFL is uneducated, IGF-1 isn't illegal

Published: Jan 30, 2013 at 03:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was forced to confront an SI.com report on Tuesday that alleged Lewis tried to obtain deer antler spray. The spray contains IGF-1, a substance that is banned by the NFL and every other major professional sports league.

"Two years ago, that was the same report," Lewis said. "I wouldn't give that report or him any of my press. He's not worthy of that."

"He" is Mitch Ross, the owner of a company called S.W.A.T.S. (Sports with Alternatives to Steroids). According to the report, Lewis called Ross to obtain treatments to recover from his torn triceps, including the deer antler spray. Many people around football believe Ross leaked this story on Tuesday to help promote his company.

"As soon as I saw him hurt his arm against the Dallas Cowboys, I texted Ray," Ross told the Baltimore Sun. "He texted me back after the game and said, 'Possible torn triceps.' Once that was confirmed by the doctors, I asked Ray if he wanted me to set up a program for him and he said, 'Yes.' I got him set up and now he's back on the field.

"It's a shame that Ray is denying taking it. The NFL is uneducated. This is not a steroid. It's not illegal. Ray is not a cheater. He did it the right way. Ray is a good man. He did the work. He rehabbed his arm and did the workouts. This isn't a shortcut. It's just natural science."

We're not sure what Ross expected here. Essentially, he's expecting the public to accept his word over that of Lewis'. Ross had to have known that Lewis would discredit him when asked about the report. Perhaps Ross is going by the policy that there is no such thing as bad press, which is untrue.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

