Miss America's wish granted: Wisc. native finally meets Rodgers

Miss America finally got her chance to meet one of the NFL's top quarterbacks.
When former Miss Wisconsin Laura Kaeppeler was introduced during the nationally televised Miss America pageant in January, she gave a shout-out to the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After she won the crown and attended the Super Bowl in Indianapolis, fans and reporters kept asking whether she had a chance to meet Rodgers. Kaeppeler said she hadn't, and didn't expect to.
The 24-year-old Miss America sang the national anthem at Monday's Bucks basketball game in Milwaukee. And who happened to be there? Rodgers, who surprised Kaeppeler during halftime in a guest suite at the Bradley Center.
Prior to the game, the 28-year-old Rodgers sent out a tweet suggesting that he was excited to meet Kaeppeler.