Minnesota Vikings tease a part of new home jerseys

We told you last week about the team's plans to update the organization's traditional purple and gold uniforms. The Vikings plan to raise the curtain on their new duds during a Miller Lite Vikings Draft Party at Mall of America Field on April 25. Until then, the tease is on.
This week, the team uncovered a close-up of the Vikings' new purple home jerseys, specifically the gold stitching above the numbers and below the collar.
Want more? Then check out the "Vikings Uniform Insider," a limb of the team's official site inviting fans to unlock a string of 12 sneak peeks at the new garb. You can sign up here.