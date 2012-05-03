Minnesota Vikings stadium proposal vote slated Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A vote is scheduled Monday because Minnesota legislative Republicans are dropping their existing plan of financing a new $975 million Vikings stadium in favor of a plan that relies on bonds tied directly to the state's general treasury.
The team no longer has a lease to play in the Metrodome.
On Thursday, House Majority Leader Matt Dean cited "impediments" for giving up on their general obligation bonding proposal that came to light only Tuesday. House Speaker Kurt Zellers said Monday's Legislature vote will involve another plan that relies on an expansion of gambling.
Zellers says he personally opposes the bill and isn't sure it'll pass.
Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton praised the bill, saying it will allow Minnesotans to hold legislators accountable for what he calls a momentous decision. He says he'll try to convince lawmakers the nearly $1 billion stadium plan, with a $400 million state subsidy, is the best deal available.
Dayton says the alternative is losing thousands of construction jobs and maybe the team itself. He is urging the stadium backers to contact their legislators before the bill is voten on.
Since taking office last January, Dayton has been one of the most vocal supporters of a state-led effort to build a replacement for the Metrodome.
