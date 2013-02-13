Around the League

Presented By

Minnesota Vikings source wants to keep Percy Harvin

Published: Feb 13, 2013 at 07:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Percy Harvin considers himself one of the NFL's top wide receivers and should be compensated accordingly, a Minnesota Vikings team source told ESPN's Josina Anderson Wednesday.

The source said Harvin is angling for a deal in the ballpark of the Detroit Lions' Calvin Johnson (eight years, $132 million) and the Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (eight years, $120 million).

"[Harvin] is a star player in our league, but I would imagine that he sees himself in the class of the top wide receivers in our league," the source said. "I do know at his production, when he was healthy, he was producing along with Larry and Calvin and those guys. I could see Harvin's agent making the argument that he deserves their type of pay."

Amid reports that Harvin will be shopped this offseason, the source would like the Vikings to craft a deal to keep the electric receiver on the roster.

The source told ESPN's Anderson, "I don't think we should be at the point of being done with" Harvin.

"He is a star athlete who is a great player," the source said. "Is he a volatile guy? Yes. Can he be managed? Yes. For me, he is not an issue. You just have to be able to deal and manage star players."

Harvin is set to earn $2.9 million in the final year of the rookie deal he signed in 2009. The versatile receiver has struggled to maintain peace with Vikings coach Leslie Frazier and others despite his contributions on the field. Playing time and his role in the red zone have been issues for Harvin in the past. Now, he reportedly is expected to "stay away" from offseason workouts and training camp if the Vikings don't offer him a lucrative contract extension.

Whatever Harvin would command in a trade, stripping the offense of his talents would make the Vikings a far less dangerous team heading into next season. It's not surprising there are people inside the building hoping a deal can be worked out.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW