Minnesota Vikings source wants to keep Percy Harvin

Percy Harvin considers himself one of the NFL's top wide receivers and should be compensated accordingly, a Minnesota Vikings team source told ESPN's Josina Anderson Wednesday.
The source said Harvin is angling for a deal in the ballpark of the Detroit Lions' Calvin Johnson (eight years, $132 million) and the Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (eight years, $120 million).
"[Harvin] is a star player in our league, but I would imagine that he sees himself in the class of the top wide receivers in our league," the source said. "I do know at his production, when he was healthy, he was producing along with Larry and Calvin and those guys. I could see Harvin's agent making the argument that he deserves their type of pay."
Amid reports that Harvin will be shopped this offseason, the source would like the Vikings to craft a deal to keep the electric receiver on the roster.
The source told ESPN's Anderson, "I don't think we should be at the point of being done with" Harvin.
"He is a star athlete who is a great player," the source said. "Is he a volatile guy? Yes. Can he be managed? Yes. For me, he is not an issue. You just have to be able to deal and manage star players."
Harvin is set to earn $2.9 million in the final year of the rookie deal he signed in 2009. The versatile receiver has struggled to maintain peace with Vikings coach Leslie Frazier and others despite his contributions on the field. Playing time and his role in the red zone have been issues for Harvin in the past. Now, he reportedly is expected to "stay away" from offseason workouts and training camp if the Vikings don't offer him a lucrative contract extension.
Whatever Harvin would command in a trade, stripping the offense of his talents would make the Vikings a far less dangerous team heading into next season. It's not surprising there are people inside the building hoping a deal can be worked out.