Minnesota Vikings sign safety Chris Crocker

Mike Zimmer's makeover of Minnesota's defense continued on Monday when the team announced the signing of veteran safety Chris Crocker.
Crocker will get snaps as a rotational player and provide leadership to the Vikings defense and scheme familiarity as a former-Zimmer disciple.
The Vikings fielded an embattled secondary in 2013 that constantly was getting torched through the air as they allowed a league-high 37 passing touchdowns. Only the Cowboys' defense allowed more yards per game than Minnesota (397.6). Facing three perennial Pro Bowl quarterbacks six times per season, the Vikings' defense can use as much depth as it can get.
Crocker and Zimmer, then a defensive coordinator, were members of the Cincinnati Bengals organization from 2008 to 2013 as well as with the Falcons in 2007.
In 151 career games (110 starts), the 12-year defensive back from Marshall has tallied 554 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 60 passes defensed and 15 interceptions.