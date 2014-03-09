Minnesota Vikings reportedly sign Jasper Brinkley

After inking Everson Griffen to a big contract, general manager Rick Spielman signed linebacker Jasper Brinkley to a one-year deal, according to Fox Sports 1.
A fifth-round draft pick in 2009, Brinkley spent four years in Minnesota before leaving for Arizona last year.
The Cardinals cut Brinkley last week. He appeared in 15 games in 2013, three as a starter while Daryl Washington served a four-game suspension. Brinkley had just 27 tackles last season.
An early down, run-stuffing thumper, Brinkley can fill in at middle linebacker now that the Vikings released Erin Henderson this offseason. However, Brinkley is a liability in coverage and shouldn't be on the field in obvious passing situations.
Brinkley started 15 games for the Vikings in 2012 and complied 99 tackles. He missed all of 2011 with a hip injury.
