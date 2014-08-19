Minnesota Vikings reach settlement with Chris Kluwe

Kluwe had also alleged that special teams coordinator Mike Priefer made anti-gay comments and tried to agitate him with homophobic language. In July, the Vikings issued a 29-page summary of a report that found no merit to Kluwe's claim that he was wrongfully dismissed, but it did confirm that Priefer made anti-gay remarks during practice. The Vikings suspended Priefer for three games and ordered him to undergo sensitivity training.