Minnesota Vikings lower blackout target at Metrodome

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have decided to take advantage of a new NFL policy that makes it easier to keep home games on local television.
The Vikings announced Thursday they'll reduce their target number by about 6,000 seats to 90 percent of Mall of America Field's capacity. The stadium fits roughly 64,000 fans, and the same number of tickets will still be available for sale. However, now a game would only be blacked out if fewer than 90 percent of tickets were sold.
