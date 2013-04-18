Minnesota Vikings looking to trade up in first round

The 2013 NFL schedule release has been a lot of fun. Now it's time to return to our regularly scheduled draft rumor programming.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night on "NFL Total Access" that the Minnesota Vikings are looking to trade up in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. They have the ammunition to do so with the No. 23 and No. 25 picks.
Mr. RapSheet believes the Vikings would be targeting a wide receiver, likely West Virginia's Tavon Austin or Tennessee's Cordarrelle Patterson. The San Diego Chargers could be a potential trade fit; they want to move down from the No. 11 slot if they can't get the tackle they want. (That could be difficult.)
If the Vikings were to trade up, Rapoport believes they would attempt to do so while still likely holding on to their No. 25 overall pick.