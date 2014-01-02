Minnesota Vikings interested in Bengals coordinators

The Minnesota Vikings will be keeping very close tabs on the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff game this weekend.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Vikings have interest in Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, according to sources familiar with the Vikings' thinking.
The Vikings are in a holding pattern until Cincinnati's season is over. That could happen as soon as Sunday when the Bengals host the San Diego Chargers in a wild-card matchup.
Leslie Frazier was fired by the Vikings on Monday after three seasons. Rapoport reported last month that Minnesota planned to target a young coach -- likely a current NFL assistant -- with "star power."
That might make Gruden a better natural fit. Gruden, 46, is the brother of former NFL coach Jon Gruden and has raised his profile in recent months. We're sure his memorable star turn on the latest season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" didn't hurt.