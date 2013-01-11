Minnesota Vikings GM has 'no issues' with Percy Harvin

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman downplayed any concern he or the organization has with wide receiver Percy Harvin.
"Percy comes to work every day," Spielman said Thursday, via Scout.com. "Everybody sees what Percy puts on the field. He plays the game as hard or harder than anyone else in the NFL, the effort that he puts up out there. So, we have no issues with Percy Harvin."
Spielman said the team would evaluate Harvin's contract status this offseason. He also reiterated the receiver wasn't put on season-ending injured reserve due to any personal conduct issues.
The Vikings most dynamic receiver enters the final year of his rookie contract after leading the team with 62 catches for 677 yards, despite missing seven games.
Coach Leslie Frazer said earlier this week that Harvin "coexists peacefully" with the coach, while dismissing any perceived fragmentation between coach and player.
Harvin had a Pro Bowl start to the season both on offense and special teams and brings sorely needed playmaking talents to an otherwise innocuous group of receivers.
However, the Vikings showed the ability to win games without him, going 5-2 down the stretch by riding Adrian Peterson. If Spielman decides not to extend Harvin's contract before next season, it could be a sign the team may be preparing to move on, considering the price could go up on the open market.