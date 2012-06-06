Minnesota Vikings FB Jerome Felton apologizes for DUI arrest

"We talked about some things when we got together for our first OTAs in our meetings about how we wanted to conduct ourselves," Frazier said. "Then when a new guy comes to the club and he's a veteran guy and something happened like it did over the weekend, it's very disappointing. It's something we'll have to deal with and have to address, but you don't want that to drown out all of the good things that some of our players are doing and what they're doing in the community."