Minnesota Vikings' Erin Henderson arrested on DWI charge

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Erin Henderson has been arrested for the second time in three months for drunken driving.
The 27-year-old Henderson was arrested and booked into the Carver County (Minn.) Jail on Wednesday. He was charged with second and third-degree DWI and test refusal, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and violation of a limited driver license, per a statement issued by the Carver County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The case remains under investigation.
Henderson was released from jail upon posting $12,000 cash bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 3 at 1:30 p.m. local time.
According to the statement, Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson's deputies received a call Wednesday regarding a single-vehicle crash at the Park and Ride at the intersection of Highway 101 and County Road 61 in the city of Chanhassen, Minn., involving a black SUV.
The subsequent investigation showed that Henderson, the vehicle's driver, was traveling westbound on CR 61 when he "lost control, skidded over the centerline, through a grassy area and then through the parking lot before colliding with trees on the west side of the parking lot." The front, right and left sides of the vehicle were damaged in the accident.
Henderson was not injured, but per the statement, "his breath had a strong odor of consumed alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he had poor balance." The linebacker was arrested for DWI after performing poorly during standardized field sobriety testing.
The Vikings say they are aware of the matter and gathering information, but have no further comment for now.
Henderson was also arrested Nov. 19 in Eden Prairie on suspicion of DWI and drug possession, one of three arrests involving Vikings players that month.
Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.