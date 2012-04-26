Minnesota Vikings are early winners on NFL draft day

Time will tell whether or not the Cleveland Browns made a wise decision by trading up one draft spot with the Minnesota Vikings to No. 3, presumably for running back Trent Richardson.
We don't need to wait at all to declare the Vikings the early winners on draft night. General manager Rick Spielman made it obvious all month that he wanted to move back from No. 3 to get more picks. He was successful.
A report surfaced this morning that the Tampa Bay Buccaneerswanted to move up to No. 3 because they wanted Richardson. We'd be surprised if that report didn't originate from Vikings camp. It worked.