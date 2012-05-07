Minnesota legislature set to take vote on Vikings stadium bill

"After months of negotiation and compromise and the building of a legislative coalition, albeit a fragile one, any meaningful change of the bill drastically changes the probability of success," NFL executive vice president of venture and business operations Eric Grubman told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "You can't change the deal at the last minute." Grubman said that amending the bill to require the Vikings pay more or use gambling to finance the state's contributions were deal breakers for the NFL.