Miles Austin to sit out Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener

Miles Austin will not play in Monday's preseason matchup between the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Michelle Beisner.
The Cowboys wideout strained his hamstring during practice last week but has has been bothered by the issue over the past year, missing six games and most of the preseason last season.
The Cowboys have said they are not concerned with Austin's injury, but are holding him out as a precaution.
Cornerback Morris Claiborne, the Cowboys' first-round draft pick, won't play because of a sprained left knee. He returned to practice on Saturday but hadn't practiced in a week.
Other inactives for the Cowboys are nose tackle Jay Ratliff (foot), defensive end Jason Hatcher (groin) and center Phil Costa (back).