Miles Austin not expected back at practice this week

The Dallas Cowboys were without 19 players, including a lengthy list of starters, for Saturday's preseason game against the San Diego Chargers, but Calvin Watkins of ESPN Dallas reports that several starters are expected to return to practice this week.
Wide receiver Miles Austin, however, still is battling a hamstring injury and owner Jerry Jones does not expect him to be among the group that includes defenders Jay Ratliff and Anthony Spencer returning to practice this week.
"He's not one of the ones I'm thinking will be back," Jones said, according to the team's official website. "I wouldn't discount it, but he's not one of the ones that I have coming back."
With Austin unlikely to practice, he's even less likely to play on Saturday night against the St. Louis Rams. Starters generally do not dress for the final preseason game of the season, which means we might not see Austin until the Cowboys open the 2012 regular season against the New York Giants in 17 days.