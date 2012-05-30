Mike Zordich comfortable with Eagles' crew of safeties

Eagles secondary coach Mike Zordich likes the players he has to work with, but he admits he was among those who thought the team would add another safety during the offseason, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
"I thought that was going to happen, too," Zordich said Tuesday. "I did. But I think when you reflect back and look at the whole year and the growth that happened with these guys, I know I'm very comfortable with them."
The Eagles were linked to free-agent safeties LaRon Landry and Yeremiah Bell this offseason, but both veterans signed elsewhere. The current group of safeties consist of Nate Allen and Kurt Coleman, two 2010 draft choices, and 2011 second-round pick Jaiquawn Jarrett.
Coleman finished second in tackles (74) and led the Eagles in interceptions with four last season. Allen, a second-round pick in 2010, had 54 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games after his rookie season ended with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Allen and Coleman both played in about three-quarters of the snaps last season and are expected to start in 2012.
"It's obvious the two front-runners right now are Kurt and Nate," Zordich said, adding that Jarrett will begin pushing Allen and Coleman once he gets more comfortable in the defense.