Mike Zimmer to interview for Cleveland Browns job

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer seemingly has done everything possible to earn a chance to lead his own team. He has been outspoken in his desire to be a head coach.
But he hasn't interviewed for any of the vacant head-coaching jobs this month until now. Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported Wednesday that Zimmer will interview for the head-coaching job in Cleveland.
The Browns have primarily focused on offensive-minded headed coaches after failing to land Oregon's Chip Kelly. They have spoken to Montreal Alouettes coach Marc Trestman and requested permission to speak with Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians. The Browns previously met with Penn State coach Bill O'Brien, former Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt and Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Ray Horton.
Zimmer is the only defensive mind to get an interview other than Horton. Zimmer is not afraid to speak his mind whether to his players, media, or potential bosses, according to previous reports. His brash style might be getting in the way of him getting a job, which is a shame because Zimmer is one of the brightest defensive minds in the league.