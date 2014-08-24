Mike Zimmer not ready to name Vikings' starting QB

Matt Cassel has all but won the starting quarterback job in Minnesota, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer isn't ready to admit it.
"No," Zimmer said, when asked if he was willing to officially hand Cassel the job after Saturday night's easy 30-12 preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
It wasn't Cassel's finest work this month, but he was steady in a 9-of-17 performance that saw the veteran throw for 152 yards with one touchdown and a pick while mining into the third quarter.
"I thought Matt played well," Zimmer said. "He led them down a 97-yard drive to start the ball game, made a great (touchdown) throw to Cordarrelle (Patterson) and got hit and smacked a couple times but stood in there."
Cassel's long night kept rookie challenger Teddy Bridgewater off the field until deep in the third quarter, when the first-round passer took over on the Kansas City 8-yard line and proceeded to throw a quick touchdown dart to reserve tight end Allen Reisner. Bridgewater's next march was even shorter, taking over on the Chiefs' 5-yard line and hitting Reisner again for the score.
The Vikings are sitting pretty under center. Cassel has thrived in Norv Turner's offense and looks the part of an experienced "bridge" passer able to guide the attack until Bridgewater blooms. What we've seen from the rookie suggests he'll see starts this season, especially if Cassel begins to unravel.
Look for the Vikings to name Cassel as their starter early this week. Anything else would serve as a shock.
