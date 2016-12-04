Mike Zimmer expected back on sideline for Vikings vs. Jags

The Vikings are planning to have coach Mike Zimmer back on the sideline for their road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 11, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Zimmer missed Thursday's game against the Cowboys after undergoing surgery to repair a detached retina. There's a chance Zimmer might not be cleared to fly since air pressures associated with high-altitude flight could hamper his recovery. Although the Vikings have a plan in place to drive Zimmer to Jacksonville, the Vikings believe Zimmer will be healthy enough this week to fly to Florida, Rapoport reported.
Zimmer had surgery Wednesday and listened to the Cowboys-Vikings game on the radio in order to rest his eyes. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer assumed head coaching duties in the narrow, 17-15 loss.
In November, Zimmer underwent a minor medical procedure for a torn retina in his right eye after the coach said he scratched it during a Monday night loss to the Bears.