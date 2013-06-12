Mike Williams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers close to deal

Getting a contract extension done with Mike Williams has been on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' to-do list all offseason.
A deal now appears to be imminent.
"All I can say about it is that it's very close," the Bucs wide receiver said Wednesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The sides had been in talks earlier in the offseason before general manager Mark Dominik put the issue on hold to focus on free agency and the draft. He's now circled back to Williams and hopes to have a deal in place by training camp.
A 2009 fourth-round draft pick, Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after 2013. He set career highs in 2012 with 996 receiving yards and a team-leading nine touchdowns, pairing with Vincent Jackson to form one of the NFL's most productive receiver tandems.
The Bucs still have approximately $12 million in salary-cap room remaining. As a clear No. 2 receiver, Williams could end up with a contract similar to the four-year, $28 million deal Anquan Boldin signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.