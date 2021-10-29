Mike Williams on Chargers' offense: 'We haven't even scratched the surface yet'

The task this Sunday, coming out of a Week 7 bye, will be to bounce back against the Patriots -- who, notably, handed the Bolts their worst loss in franchise history last season, a 45-0 defeat in Week 13. And it's a good bet Williams will have a big role to play.

The fifth-year pro has been integrated a lot more into the game plan under first-year Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and it shows. The 2017 first-round pick is tied for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in the NFL with six scores in six games. He's also recorded 33 receptions, putting him on pace for 93 in 17 games, which would shatter his previous high of 49 in a season.

"We haven't even scratched the surface yet of where we can be at as an offense," Williams said.

What's the secret to his success?

"Practice," he said. "That's the main thing. Everything happens in practice; you make plays in practice, you gain the confidence in the coaches, and they'll trust you in the games. Then you do it in the games, and it builds a lot more confidence and trust in them. I feel like I've been making a lot of plays for this team, and the coaches trust me to go out there, whether it's fourth down or third-and-long. They trust me to go out there and make that play. I just have to continue to make the plays that are coming my way."