Mike Wallace's role expands after talk with Joe Philbin

When the two spoke in private shortly thereafter, Philbin assured his big-ticket free-agent acquisition that the game plan would be changed leading up to Week 2.
The wide receiver explained to NFL Media's Jeff Darlington on Tuesday that the increased production was the direct result of an expanded route tree.
Whereas Wallace had been limited primarily to vertical routes in Pittsburgh, his bounce-back game against the Colts came about because Philbin allowed him to try routes the wide receiver had never run before.
According to Darlington, Wallace came away from his meeting and the Week 2 victory encouraged by Philbin's receptiveness.
The willingness to experiment with more routes is a good sign for quarterback Ryan Tannehill going forward. While it's true that Wallace is one of the NFL's most dangerous vertical threats, he's also dynamic after the catch on screens, slants and crossing routes.