Mike Wallace: Ryan Tannehill possesses 'cannon' arm

Ben Roethlisberger throws perhaps the best vertical pass in the NFL, so former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace knows all about strong arms. Wallace's new quarterback on the Miami Dolphins, Ryan Tannehill, measures up.
"Ryan has a cannon," Wallace told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel on Tuesday. "Strong arm. I feel like we can make a lot of big plays out there."
Wallace and Tannehill should be a great match because of Tannehill's big arm. While Tannehill didn't show the same consistency as the best three rookie quarterbacks last year, he showed an enormous amount of potential.
An improved wide receiver group should help Tannehill this year, but there's still one thing that bugs us about the Dolphins' offense: Tannehill might not have the time to set up in the pocket to find Wallace downfield.