Mike Wallace reportedly Miami Dolphins' top target

With dynamic offensive playmakers a desperate need, the Miami Dolphins have pegged the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Wallace as their top choice to fill a gaping void at wide receiver, the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Omar Kelly reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources.
Green Bay Packers wideout Greg Jennings has been the soon-to-be free-agent receiver most often linked to the Dolphins, given his familiarity with coach Joe Philbin from Philbin's days in Green Bay. However, Jennings' injuries and age could be deterrents, even if he would be a cheaper option.
Questions have swirled about the speedy Wallace being worth more than the five-year, $55.5 million contract Vincent Jackson signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason. Wallace turned down a $50 million contract last year and isn't expected to be back with the Steelers.
Every player prompts concerns -- Wallace's concerns are drops and a supposed diva persona -- but few players change a defense the way Wallace can with his ability to stretch the field.
Is he worth upward of $60 million? It's debatable, but what we do know is Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hasn't been afraid to throw money around when it comes to pursuing players and coaches. While he has swung and missed quite a bit -- Jim Harbaugh, Jeff Fisher, Peyton Manning -- this time, the money could bring arguably this year's biggest free-agent fish to Miami.