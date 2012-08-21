Mike Wallace plans to report to Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace has informed teammates that his plan is to show up this weekend and sign his restricted free agent tender. The speedster sat out training camp, with hopes of reaching a long-term extension. Two sources with knowledge of Wallace's plans confirmed the conversations.
While Wallace waited for a new deal, the Steelers inked his sidekick, Antonio Brown, to a five-year, $42.5 million extension. Assuming Wallace signs his tender, he'll earn $2.742 million in 2012.
Word has spread in the locker room that Wallace will show up. He will miss the third preseason game on Aug. 25 against the Buffalo Bills and might sit out the fourth, as well.
Wallace led the Steelers with 72 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns last year, but he'll have to learn a new offense under coordinator Todd Haley.
All along, teammates had been confident he would show up.