Mike Wallace: Pittsburgh Steelers have my respect

In explaining his new experience with the Miami Dolphins, Mike Wallace couldn't help but compare the atmosphere to the only other NFL stop on his resume.
"Everybody has a college mentality around here," Wallace said of the Dolphins after he spent four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. "It's a lot different than where I came from. Everybody's hungry. Everybody wants to get better, get to where we need to be -- that's a winning record."
This could be construed as Wallace taking a veiled potshot at the Steelers, and it was reported as such by multiple outlets. On Monday night, Wallace used Twitter in an attempt to clear the air.
NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala spoke with Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who laughed when told that Wallace said the Dolphins are a hungrier team.
"Him and my brother (Dolphins center Mike Pouncey) like to talk a little junk," Pouncey said. "We'll see on Dec. 8."