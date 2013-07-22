Mike Wallace: Miami Dolphins took a gamble on me

That's the big question in Miami after the Dolphins signed the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver to a five-year, $60 million contract in the first minute of free agency.
In a profile by Jenny Vrentas at The MMQB, Wallace discussed the expectations he faces and the "gamble" the Dolphins took on him.
"I don't think they'd give that to just anybody," Wallace said. "They took a gamble and feel like I'm either one of the best or can be one of the best. You're worth whatever they pay you, and the team felt like I was worth it."
Wallace said multiple teams offered him the same deal as the Dolphins, including the $30 million in guaranteed money. (You might recall Wallace's father telling USA Today the Minnesota Vikingsoffered his son a $76 million deal.)
There's no question Wallace's arrival has brought excitement to South Beach. That a Dolphins player can keep a straight face while discussing the team's chances of knocking off the New England Patriots should count as a significant sign of progress.
Ultimately, this was a deal as much about the Dolphins' faith in Ryan Tannehill as it was about Wallace's ability as a playmaker. The team believes Tannehill can be a star. Acquiring Wallace -- at whatever the cost -- was a necessary step they believe will prove their hunch correct.