Mike Tomlin: Tell Ravens' Jacoby Jones he's safe

The Steelers are slated to square off against the division-rival Ravens on Thursday night for the first time since Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlinnearly collided with Baltimore kick returner Jacoby Jones last Thanksgiving.
Asked if he will be on the kickoff coverage team this week, Tomlin quipped, via ESPN.com, "No, I won't be. Tell Jacoby he's safe."
Although the Steelers were never forced to surrender draft-pick compensation for the incident, Tomlin was fined $100,000.
With Ray Rice's banishment dominating the narrative this week, we will be spared from the endless rehashing of Tomlin's "inexcusable blunder."
