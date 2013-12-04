Mike Tomlin's punishment: NFL coaches, players weigh in

"Hey, that's a lot of money, you know," Smith said Wednesday. "I don't know. That's in the past. It's all funny because we won. If we lost I'd probably be blaming him, I'm not gonna lie. It's tough, and I can't say he did it on purpose, because I don't know what he was thinking. It definitely sends a message across the league. He stepped across the line, which definitely threw it off. You can say he did it on purpose, but you don't truly know. Coach is standing in that white box all the time, so it's not like he did anything crazy, but Harbaugh does a good job of staying back I'm sure he'll take a couple extra steps back now knowing it's $100,000 out there."