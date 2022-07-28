Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers embrace challenge of moving into post-Ben Roethlisberger era

Pickett may have the most to learn on the field during camp, but because he went to college at Pitt, he's had an up-close view of the Steelers. He, perhaps more than any other rookie could, appreciates how much this feels like turning a page in Steelers history.

"It's obviously a new era now that Ben's gone, and we have other quarterbacks that are coming in here and trying to compete for the job," Pickett said. "It's an exciting time, and I know everyone just wants the best for the team, so we're just going to go out there and compete."

All of this, though, has lent an air of instability to one of sports' most stable franchises. Tomlin has never had a losing season as the head coach, but even the parade of defensive stars who arrived Tuesday, highlighted by reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, could not offset the sense that nobody is quite sure what to expect from the Steelers this season.

They squeaked into the playoffs as a wild-card team last season. But the Cincinnati Bengals' run to the Super Bowl and the Cleveland Browns' stunning trade for Deshaun Watson have reshaped the AFC North, as part of a broader turbocharging of the AFC highlighted by Russell Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos. The Steelers went to the playoffs 12 times in the Roethlisberger era, but his exit, coinciding with the strengthening of so many other teams in the field, has ratcheted up the difficulty of the AFC landscape for those worried about the Steelers' fate. For large parts of this offseason, the Steelers have been something of an afterthought.

They, though, are far from rebuilding. Depending on how you measure it, the defense is the most highly compensated in the NFL -- per Over the Cap, the Steelers are spending $125.8 million on defense this season, more than any other team. There is an onus on the unit to rebound from a subpar season, in which it ranked 20th in scoring and 24th in total defense, to provide support while the offense works itself out.

"I don't look at it as a transition -- it's an opportunity to step up," said defensive tackle Cam Heyward. "It's weird saying Ben is part of the history, but he is. It's time for other guys to uphold that history and play Steelers football.

"As a defense, we have to be responsible and understand that for us to be great, the defense has got to thrive. There are going to be hiccups along the way -- newer quarterbacks, different pieces on the offensive line -- it takes time to jell. We're not saying it's going to happen out of the gate, but we're going to give them every opportunity to be successful by providing short fields, turnovers and giving them the ball as much as possible."

That would be good for whomever the quarterback is. Only seven rookie quarterbacks over the last 15 seasons selected 20th overall or later started Week 1 of their rookie year, and Pickett's work with the backups in the spring suggests it is unlikely he will win the job out of camp for the season opener. Pickett said he does not think it is a burden to try to follow a Steelers legend like Roethlisberger, although he also said he believes he could win the job in camp.

"Honestly, I don't think of it," he said. "I know I have a long ways to go before I get there.