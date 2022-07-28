Around the NFL

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson not fully participating in camp practice with contract situation lingering

Published: Jul 28, 2022 at 08:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL -- plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson reported for training camp but wasn't a full participant in practice as his contract situation continues to play out.

"I acknowledge that he was less than 100% participation," coach Mike Tomlin said of Johnson on Wednesday, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "We'll continue to manage the circumstance. But right now, my energy and focus is on those that are participating, and I think that's the appropriate mindset to have from time to time."

While training camp holdouts are mostly a thing of the past, players seeking new deals have taken to hold-ins as a mode of getting new contracts. Much like Deebo Samuel in San Francisco and DK Metcalf in Seattle, Johnson is in line for an extension ahead of his fourth season.

Last year, Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt didn't participate in on-field workouts in training camp before getting his new deal. Earlier this spring, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick similarly sat out of OTAs and minicamp before signing his new deal.

Johnson said he "paid attention" to his teammates' situations and how they played out.

"I learned you can't take stuff personally because it's business at the end of the day," Johnson said. "That's what I'm learning, slowly. It's just like anything, stuff gets frustrating, but it's how you respond to it. I'm not letting that get to me at all; I am just going to keep going at it and worrying about the right things."

After 107 catches, 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, Johnson proved he's a go-to wideout en route to his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021. He's due $2.79 million in base salary in 2022, the final year of his rookie deal.

The Steelers' modus operandi is to halt contract discussions during the season, which gives the team and Johnson 45 days to hammer out a new deal.

"I want to be here. I want to be here long-term," he said. "It's up to [Steelers management]. I'll just keep doing what I'm doing."

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Cowboys sign USFL MVP WR/KR KaVontae Turpin

Looking to bolster their wide receiver depth, the Dallas Cowboys are adding the USFL's top player. The Cowboys signed USFL Most Valuable Player KaVontae Turpin on Thursday.

news

Chiefs signing Carlos Dunlap to one-year contract worth up to $8 million

The Kansas City Chiefs added a veteran presence to their front seven on Thursday, signing Carlos Dunlap to a one-year contract that can be worth up to $8 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 28

Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced TE Antonio Gandy-Golden will be returning to school to finish his education instead of continuing his playing career.

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen carted off with knee injury at training camp; severity unknown

The Buccaneers' pursuit of a title has encountered a hurdle before the calendar turns to August. Center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury and was carted off the practice field Thursday during training camp.

news

Russell Wilson not worrying about contract in Denver: 'I want to be here for a long, long time'

Russell Wilson remains on the contract inked with the Seattle Seahawks upon his arrival in Denver, but he isn't worried about an extension at this point.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston feeling 'stronger' in return to practice from ACL tear

Jameis Winston was held out of offseason work in the spring as a precaution after he missed the final 10 games of the regular season due to the knee injury. He was back on the field Wednesday as the Saints kicked off training camp.

news

Bears WR N'Keal Harry ready for 'much-needed fresh start' in Chicago

Earlier this month, the Patriots finally traded receiver N'Keal Harry to Chicago for a 2024 seventh-round pick. After his first practice with the Bears, Harry is ready for the new opportunity.

news

Titans rookie WR Treylon Burks 'a lot healthier' after asthma, conditioning concerns

After being limited during OTAs and held out of minicamp in part due to asthmas issues, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks feels "healthier" entering his first training camp with Tennessee.

news

Ezekiel Elliott not worried about Cowboys future, contract: 'Can't look too far down the road'

Entering the last season on his contract with guaranteed money, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott isn't concerning himself with his future beyond 2022.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on signing WR Julio Jones: 'It's an added luxury'

Wide receiver Julio Jones is blessing the Bucs with the proverbial embarrassment of riches, as quarterback Tom Brady now has at his disposal wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Jones.

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf reports to camp, holding in amid contract negotiations

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, who missed mandatory minicamp as he vies for a new contract, reported to Seattle training camp on schedule Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW