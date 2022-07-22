Ben Roethlisberger laments missed opportunities in final years of career, hopes for place in Canton

Ben Roethlisberger is retired, and he has some thoughts about the game he just left.

Roethlisberger recently spoke with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ron Cook in a wide-ranging, reflective interview in which Roethlisberger was asked about some regrets he took with him into retirement. One of the primary ones was easy to understand: After winning two Super Bowls in the first decade of the 21st century and reaching Super Bowl XLV, Roethlisberger's Steelers won just three more playoff games before he called it a career.

He believes some of the cultural changes with the generational transition had an impact.

"I feel like the game has changed," Roethlisberger told Cook. "I feel like the people have changed in a sense. Maybe it's because I got spoiled when I came in. The team was so important. It was all about the team. Now, it's about me and this, that and the other.

"I might be standing on a soapbox a little bit, but that's my biggest takeaway from when I started to the end. It turned from a team-first to a me-type attitude. It was hard.

"It's hard for these young guys, too. Social media. They're treated so well in college. Now, this new NIL stuff, which is unbelievable. They're treated so special. They're coddled at a young age because college coaches need them to win, too. I know coach (Terry) Hoeppner never coddled me (at Miami). Neither did (former Steelers coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill) Cowher."

It's not difficult to infer what Roethlisberger was referencing. The Steelers were among the most explosive offenses in the NFL just five years ago, boasting the NFL's leading receiver in Antonio Brown and an elite running back in Le'Veon Bell. The two combined with Roethlisberger to make up what was known as the Killer B's, a trio that appeared destined to shred the rest of the NFL.

That group never reached its full potential, of course, with Brown's on- and off-field issues creating an internal chasm, and Bell's contract dispute leading him to sit out all of 2018, a decision Bell now regrets. Meanwhile, Roethlisberger was forced to endure the distractions while attempting to keep the Steelers in the NFL's group of leading contenders.

Eventually, the dust settled in Pittsburgh following Brown's and Bell's departures for greener pastures elsewhere in Las Vegas and New York, respectively -- two places in which neither would ever regain their elite forms. Roethlisberger remained in the Steel City with a fresh cast of contributors who kept the Steelers competitive, but never seriously enough to have another shot at a Lombardi Trophy.

Eventually, Roethlisberger ran out of time. He carried a massive salary cap number into the 2021 season, which forced him and the Steelers to renegotiate his deal for one final season spent together that became a forced farewell tour for more than just the quarterback.