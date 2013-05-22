Mike Tomlin: OTAs just 'football in shorts'

We're all going to talk and write about organized team activities a lot because we love the NFL and it's May. Leave it to Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to put the sessions in proper perspective.
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Tomlin was asked Tuesday if anything stuck out to him after the Steelers' first practice of the offseason.
"Not at all. Football in shorts," Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
We love Tomlin. His offseason motto for the Steelers this year is "Less talk, more work." Yet Tomlin can't help his knack for saying so much in very few words.