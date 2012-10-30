Mike Tomlin not a fan of Antonio Brown's celebration

When the term "players' coach" is tossed around, Mike Tomlin's name sits atop the list. He's beloved by his Pittsburgh Steelers players as a man, but sometimes the hammer must drop.
Tomlin told reporters Tuesday he was agitated with Antonio Brown's backward punt return in Sunday's cakewalk over the Washington Redskins. It "wasn't respectable" said Tomlin, who spoke with Brown and the entire team about it.
Besides, the touchdown didn't even count. Steelers cornerback Curtis Brown was flagged for an illegal block above the waist, and Brown was hit with unsportsmanlike conduct to boot.
Upshot: Brown will be running eyes forward from now on.