Mike Tomlin: Le'Veon Bell to play Sunday for Steelers

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported late Monday night that rookie Le'Veon Bell is expected to play when the Steelers meet the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday.
This has been an acceleration of the recovery clock for Bell, who was sidelined after suffering a mid-foot sprain during a Steelers' preseason game last month. According to Glazer, Bell "progressed faster" than the team had anticipated.
A second-round pick in April's draft, Bell was in line to be the Steelers' starter out of training camp before his Aug. 19 injury. He'll be a welcome addition to a stagnant backfield that stands as a contributing factor to Pittsburgh's 0-3 start.
Felix Jones, Jonathan Dwyer and Isaac Redman have combined for 124 yards on 40 carries, an average of 3.2 yards per rush. Bell is in prime position to become the Steelers' primary ball carrier in short order.