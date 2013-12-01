Mike Tomlin incident might cost Steelers a draft pick

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin came wicked close to hitting kick returner Jacoby Jones on Thanksgiving night.
The Baltimore Ravens took the incident in stride after the game -- likely because they still won despite the suspect move by Tomlin.
Pittsburgh likely won't be able to laugh off the error.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that Tomlin and the Steelers each face a fine, as well as the possible loss of a draft pick for the sideline incident, according to league sources.
Tomlin was recently added to the competition committee, and the league will take that into consideration when it decides how hard to come down on the Steelers, according to Rapoport.
Another possible factor will be the weekly video sent to coaches by head of officiating Dean Blandino. Rapoport reported that this week's video, sent Wednesday, included a play in which the Jets were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for having personnel in the white area of the sideline, per a league source.
Fox's Jay Glazer first reported on the weekly video.
The NFL has not reviewed the entire tape, which likely will be done Monday. The league no doubt understands that the play would have been a much bigger issue if the Steelers won the game.
It's difficult to determine Tomlin's intent, but the NFL might decide to make an example of the Steelers in an effort to underscore to other coaches that they better be aware of where they stand during games.