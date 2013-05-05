Mike Tomlin hopeful Sean Spence will fully recover

The linebacker -- a third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2012 NFL Draft -- suffered multiple ligament tears in his left knee during last year's preseason finale. The gruesome injury sent Spence to injured reserve and raised doubt about if he'd ever play again.
Steelers linebackers coach Keith Butler painted a grim picture last weekend, when he said it would be "miraculous" if Spence played a down in 2013.
"All the rehab is going to according to plan," Tomlin said Saturday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette . "No news there. I did hear the opinion regarding Spence. My opinion differs. I think he'll have a full recovery. But now you have two opinions, neither of which are expert medical opinions, so do with it what you wish."
Spence had been in line to serve as a backup inside linebacker and special-teams contributor before the injury. Tomlin obviously is holding out hope Spence can fill that role in 2013.